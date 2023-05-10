Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
People of Azerbaijan chose strong leader in person of Heydar Aliyev, trusted him with their destiny and made no mistake - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The people of Azerbaijan chose a strong leader in person of Heydar Aliyev, trusted him with their destiny and made no mistake, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation from Shusha on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Stability is the main prerequisite of development and security. Today, stability has been disrupted in many countries worldwide. Wars, conflicts and clashes are taking place, dragging these countries backward. This is why everyone saw it clearly in the example of Azerbaijan that where there is stability, there are also peace and development.

A strong leader is required for stability. The people of Azerbaijan chose a strong leader in the person of Heydar Aliyev, trusted him with their destiny and made no mistake. The people of Azerbaijan are wise, and they have repeatedly made the only right and wise decisions in the most challenging times," President Ilham Aliyev said.

