Heydar Aliyev was someone who was closely attached to his people - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Heydar Aliyev was someone who was closely attached to his people, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation from Shusha on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Heydar Aliyev was someone who was closely attached to his people. It was on his initiative that important steps were taken to protect the Azerbaijani language. Relevant decrees were signed.

Protecting the Azerbaijani language means protecting our national identity. Azerbaijani is a vibrant language. Azerbaijan is the mother tongue of more than 50 million people worldwide. It is on the initiative of the Great Leader that the steps taken in the direction of protecting our mother tongue are being continued, and this always be the case," President Ilham Aliyev said.