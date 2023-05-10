Heydar Aliyev made outstanding contributions to army building - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Heydar Aliyev has made outstanding contributions to the field of army building. It was as a result of his activity that the regular army was created, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“Our financial resources were indeed limited at that time, and it was not possible to allocate sufficient funds to the army. Despite the shortage of funds, very serious steps were taken to build the army,” President Ilham Aliyev said.