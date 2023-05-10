Today, Azerbaijan has become one of the transport hubs in Eurasia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Today, Azerbaijan has become one of the transport hubs in Eurasia, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“I would like to remind you that a prominent and prestigious international conference on the Europe-Caucasus-Asia International Transport Corridor was held in Azerbaijan on the initiative of Heydar Aliyev. It was in those years that the foundation of the project we refer to as the “Middle Corridor” today was laid – Europe-Caucasus-Asia. So, the passage of this corridor through the territory of Azerbaijan was agreed upon in those years,” President Ilham Aliyev said.