Every single word we say materialized - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The geopolitical importance of our country has significantly increased. Today, Azerbaijani gas is transported to six countries. If everything goes according to plan, the number of these countries will reach 10 within a year, and then it will cover an even broader geography, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“This both brings us income and increases our political weight and influence. The foundation of all this work was laid in those years. As a participant in all these projects, I know this very well. At that time, there were many myths and rumors about Azerbaijan's oil and gas potential, which still exist today. But life has shown that every single word we say has been materialized,” President Ilham Aliyev said.