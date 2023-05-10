Technologies will decide everything from now on - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Attaching great importance to advanced technologies, we have taken the correct steps calculated for developing high technologies in Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“Azerbaijan has great potential for developing the space industry, and the future will be associated with this direction. Technologies from now on will decide everything. We must bring technologies and apply them in Azerbaijan. We must also create a strong personnel capacity to be the authors of these technologies ourselves,” President Ilham Aliyev said.