We have brought up young people capable of putting mountain on top of mountain, and they did exactly that - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The young generation should be attached to national and spiritual values, it should be attached to their literature, music, and art, and we see this. This is how we educate young people, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“We have brought up young people capable of putting a mountain on top of a mountain, and they did exactly that. We have raised such a young generation that, showing both high moral and physical qualities, liberated the lands that were occupied for many years, liberated an impregnable fortress of Shusha practically with light weapons and bare hands,” President Ilham Aliyev said.