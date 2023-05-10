Our army has shown its strength not in a parade but on the battlefield - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Azerbaijani Army is among the most powerful armies in the world – both from the point of view of equipment and combat capability, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“Our army has been in the battle. Our army has shown its strength not in a parade but on the battlefield. During 44 days, not a single person took a step back. Not a single person was a deserter. This is what our army is. This is what our people are. Because the army is a part of the people, those who serve in the army are the people's children, the children we have raised,” President Ilham Aliyev said.