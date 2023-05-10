We will successfully carry out the mission of restoring Karabakh and Zangezur - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Today, Karabakh is reviving, Zangezur is reviving, and we are building and creating in our native lands. We will successfully carry out the mission of restoring Karabakh and Zangezur, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“Just like we fulfilled the will of the Great Leader, liberated our native lands, and restored our territorial integrity. We established a border checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border on April 23, raised the Azerbaijani flag there, and fully restored our territorial integrity. Our civilian mission will continue as well, and we will honorably fulfill the mission of restoring this beautiful land,” President Ilham Aliyev said.