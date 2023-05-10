Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Heydar Aliyev - brilliant leader who opened up wide opportunities for making Azerbaijan strong and modern state - OTS SecGen

Politics Materials 10 May 2023 13:01 (UTC +04:00)
Heydar Aliyev - brilliant leader who opened up wide opportunities for making Azerbaijan strong and modern state - OTS SecGen

Politics Materials 10 May 2023 13:01 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. We commemorate with deep respect the dear memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the brotherly Azerbaijani people today - on a day marking the 100th anniversary of his birth, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Heydar Aliyev is a brilliant leader who opened up wide opportunities for making Azerbaijan a strong and modern state. Thanks to his patriotism, wisdom and iron will, Azerbaijan achieved tremendous progress in the way of political, socioeconomic, scientific-technical and cultural development.

Heydar Aliyev is one of the architects of the Turkic World with his significant contributions in bringing the brotherly Turkic countries and peoples together," he said.

