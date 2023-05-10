Azerbaijan's approach in negotiation process with Armenia is consistent - FM (UPDATE)

Title Changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Azerbaijan’s approach in the negotiation process [with Armenia] is continuous, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is a supporter of the negotiation process and normalization. Unfortunately, inconsistent and contradictory opinions and approaches are voiced by Armenia. You know that there was a break in the peace talks for almost six months, and then these negotiations have been recently resumed, taking into account the role of international mediators. We consider holding a meeting at the level of leaders after a certain break to be a positive moment," the minister said.

A meeting is planned to be held in Belgium's Brussels between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.