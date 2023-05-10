Military oath-taking ceremonies held in Azerbaijan Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Military Oath-taking ceremonies for young soldiers were held in the Azerbaijan Army on May 10, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the events the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The young soldiers solemnly took the military oath and promised to be loyal to the Motherland.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the command staff of military units made a speech and emphasized that the organization of Military Oath-taking ceremonies on the day of the birth of the Great Leader is a manifestation of deep respect for the National Leader and is of great importance in the military patriotic education of young soldiers.

The wise and far-sighted policy of the founder of modern Azerbaijan, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was discussed at the oath-taking ceremonies. The work done by the National Leader for the development of Azerbaijan, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated today, was noted as well. Then, the information was given about the reforms carried out in the field of army development as a result of the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The speakers congratulated the young soldiers on taking the military oath, wished them to be disciplined, honest and courageous, to study the assigned weapons and equipment, and to fulfill their military duty with dignity.

The ceremony ended with the solemn march of the military personnel in front of the podium.