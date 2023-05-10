Azerbaijanis visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 12:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Today is the 100th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The public come to the Alley of Honor to visit the grave of Heydar Aliyev and express their deep respect and reverence for his memory.

Veterans of the second Karabakh war, military personnel, representatives of state organizations, scientists and cultural figures, veterans of war and labor were among the visitors.

Numerous visitors to the Alley of Honor place bouquets of flowers on the grave of the national leader.

Photos by: Zaur Mustafayev