Heydar Aliyev was exemplary leader - Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The architect of modern independent Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, was an exemplary leader, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi told reporters in connection with the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Undoubtedly, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev is the author of the ideas that turned Azerbaijan into a strong state. His concept of "one nation, two states" has become even stronger today. This is the legacy left to us by Heydar Aliyev," the ambassador said.