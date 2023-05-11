Blinken, Charles Michel discuss normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and European Council President Charles Michel discussed opportunities for supporting a sustainable and durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said the State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, Trend reports.

He noted that Secretary Blinken and President Michel reaffirmed US and EU support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia met in Washington and held discussions on the peace agreement from May 1 to May 4. The meetings were held in a bilateral format and with participation of Blinken.

On May 14, Brussels will host the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel. Moreover, another meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders will be held in Moldova on June 1 with participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau.