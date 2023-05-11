Azerbaijan refutes disinformation of Armenian MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The information circulated in the Armenian press about the alleged shelling of a medical vehicle by units of the Azerbaijani Army is false and misleading, Trend reports.

Starting from the morning of May 11, the Armenia armed forces making the situation even more tense, from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar have carried out mortar shelling against the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions.

The Azerbaijan Army units took necessary adequate retaliatory measures.