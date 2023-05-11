Azerbaijani serviceman killed as a result of Armenian provocation (UPDATE)

Details added: First version posted on 11:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijani serviceman of the extra active military service of the Azerbaijani army Orkhan Novruzalizade was killed as a result of provocation by Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the units of the Azerbaijani army are taking decisive retaliatory measures and controlling the operational situation.

The leadership of the ministry expressed condolences to the martyr’s family.

On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, have committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement. As a result of target fire, serviceman of Azerbaijani army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head.

Starting from the morning of May 11, the Armenian troops are making the situation even more tense, from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement have carried out mortar shelling against the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions.

The Azerbaijan Army units took necessary adequate retaliatory measures.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also informed about deployment of additional military forces and equipment by Armenia in the mentioned settlement's direction.