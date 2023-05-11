Azerbaijani FM meets with head of humanitarian organization Roots of Peace (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 16:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a meeting with Founder and Head of the US humanitarian organization Roots of Peace Heidi Kuhn, Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

Heidi Kuhn carries out humanitarian activities in the field of mine clearance.

FM provided detailed information on the mine threat in Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's 30-year aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

It was brought to attention that Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of mines massively planted by Armenia, as well as the fact that Armenia refuses to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of mine clearance.

It was also mentioned that the mine threat hinders the restoration and reconstruction work carried out after the end of the 44-day Patriotic War (Second Karabakh War), and the process of returning internally displaced persons to their homes.

In turn, Kuhn pointed out the importance of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations for the entire region and also announced her intention to visit the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation and support cooperation.

Then the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.