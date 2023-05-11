Heydar Aliyev was outstanding political figure who devoted his whole meaningful life to his beloved country - Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Heydar Aliyev was an outstanding political figure who devoted his entire meaningful life to his beloved country, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said in the letter addressed to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency!

Allow me to extend my warmest congratulations on the momentous occasion of the 100th birthday anniversary of the esteemed National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.

He was an exceptional politician who dedicated his entire life to his beloved country and paved the way for national statehood. Azerbaijan plays a significant role in the international arena, whilst honoring the heritage of its revered National Leader.

May I take this opportunity to emphasize the fundamental role that Heydar Aliyev played in forging strategic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan - a legacy that will be cherished forever. I am confident that through our joint efforts we can continue to advance and enhance our strategic partnership for the betterment of our nations and the entire region.

On this remarkable occasion, I would also like to pay tribute to President Heydar Aliyev and convey my warmest wishes and heartfelt greetings to the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter said.