Positions of Azerbaijani army shelled by Armenian Armed Forces (UPDATE)

Added details (first publication 17:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Units of the Armenian Armed Forces from firing positions located in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar are firing D-30 howitzers at positions of the Azerbaijani army in this direction of the conditional border, starting from 17:00, Trend reports.

Units of the Azerbaijani army have responded adequately.

On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, have committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement. As a result of target fire, serviceman of Azerbaijani army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head.

Starting from the morning of May 11, the Armenian troops are making the situation even more tense, from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement have carried out mortar shelling against the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions.

The Azerbaijan Army units took necessary adequate retaliatory measures.