Azerbaijani FM meets with new Ambassador of India (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Sridharan Madhusudhanan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

Azerbaijani FM accepted a copy of the Ambassador's credentials and wished him success in his future activities.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and India, and the processes taking place in the region.

Speaking about the existing cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, tourism and other spheres, Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out the importance of using the existing potential for the development of relations. In particular, the usefulness of the political consultations held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries and mutual visits was noted. Along with the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and India, the importance of commitment to the practice of multilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular, the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), was noted.

Having informed in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, reconstruction and construction works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, efforts to normalize relations with Armenia and promote the peace agenda, the Azerbaijani FM expressed confidence that, despite the existing challenges and difficulties, there is no alternative to peace in the region, stressed the full determination of Azerbaijan continue peace-building efforts.

Speaking about the importance of supporting the normalization process by the international community, the Minister also noted the importance of eliminating the mine threat created by Armenia in the region.

Indian Ambassador Sridharan Madhusudhanan thanked Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov for the reception and noted that in the course of his activities, he would make every effort to develop relations between the two countries. Noting the importance of continuing cooperation between Azerbaijan and India based on the principles of friendship, mutual respect, and solidarity, he emphasized the importance of expanding mutual contacts.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.