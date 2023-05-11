Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral cooperation agenda (UPDATE)

Added details (first version published at 19:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The Ambassador handed a copy of his credentials to Azerbaijani FM.

FM congratulated the Ambassador on his new appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

A number of issues, such as cooperation in political, economic, energy, humanitarian, educational, tourism and other spheres, as well as on multilateral platforms on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and brotherly Kazakhstan, were discussed at the meeting.

Azerbaijani FM noted with satisfaction the extensive bilateral and multilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, based on common ethnic, cultural, and historical roots, and the prospects for their development.

In turn, Kazakh Ambassador pointed out that during his diplomatic activity, he will make every effort to expand cooperation between the two countries. Noting that there is a wide potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, he emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between the countries in the fields of tourism, energy, economy, transport and other spheres.

According to the meeting, it is crucial to intensify joint efforts in important areas within the framework of international organizations, in particular the Organization of Turkic States and others.

Both sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.