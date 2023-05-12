Deputy FM of Azerbaijan pays working visit to Albania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev paid a working visit to Albania on May 10-11, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, he held meetings with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania Megi Fino, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Albania on Foreign Policy Odeta Barbullushi, Head of the Cabinet of the Chairman of the Albanian Parliament Kosta Barjaba and others.

Rzayev also met members of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan in the Albanian Parliament.

The meetings discussed relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the political, economic, energy and humanitarian spheres, as well as within the framework of international organizations, strategic energy and transport projects implemented at the initiative of our country, as well as regional security.

During the visit, at a meeting with representatives of think tanks of Albania, an exchange of views took place on the foreign policy priorities of our country, Albanian-Azerbaijani relations, and the regional situation.