Int'l community should not turn blind eye to mine problem in Azerbaijani liberated lands - Roots of Peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Civilized people, the international community should not turn a blind eye to the mine problem, Founder and Head of the US Roots of Peace humanitarian organization Heidi Kuhn said on May 12 during the presentation of the book "The Reviving Earth" in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that the mines buried in the ground are also seeds of hatred.

"Removing any mine from the ground and planting plant seeds in this place maintains peace. I want to show my solidarity with the mothers whose children were victims of mines in Fuzuli. As humans, we have both destructive and creative power. We must jointly fight the mine problem," Kuhn added.

On May 11, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a meeting with Kuhn. He provided detailed information on the mine threat in Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's 30-year aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

It was brought to attention that Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of mines massively planted by Armenia, as well as the fact that Armenia refuses to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of mine clearance.

In turn, Kuhn pointed out the importance of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations for the entire region and also announced her intention to visit the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation and support cooperation.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.