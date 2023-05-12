Armenia's military provocations against Azerbaijan hinder peace process - political expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The military provocations committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan hinder the peace process, political expert Elshad Hasanov told Trend.

According to him, Armenia resorts to provocations when the negotiation process begins.

"We have witnessed this many times. It seems that revanchist forces are trying to prevent peace. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are scheduled to meet in Brussels on May 14. The violation of the ceasefire on the eve of the meeting is a clear proof of this. The military provocations once again shows that Armenia has not yet abandoned its revanchist ideas," he said.

Hasanov noted that such actions of Armenia, which damage the negotiation process, should be sharply condemned by the international community.

"Armenia is trying to create an idea in the world community that "the conflict has not ended yet," Hasanov said.

On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, have committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar district. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported that Azerbaijani serviceman of the extra active military service of the Azerbaijani army Orkhan Novruzalizade was killed, the serviceman of Azerbaijani army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head.