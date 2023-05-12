Azerbaijan's economic, political, cultural achievements - best confirmation of sustainability of initiatives founded by Heydar Aliyev - Russian cleric

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan's economic, political, cultural achievements are the best confirmation of the stability of the initiatives, founded by Heydar Aliyev, the Chairman of the Spiritual Board of Muslims of Russia, member of the Council for Cooperation with Religious Associations under the President of Russia, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin said in the letter addressed to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

Will be updated