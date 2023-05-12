Azerbaijani OSCE mission issues statement, following Armenia’s provocations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. On May 11, 2023, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the OSCE, at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, issued a statement regarding the provocations and aggression of Armenia aimed at disrupting the negotiation process on a peace treaty, Trend reports.

The statement said that on May 10-11 this year, another military provocation was committed by Armenia, as a result of which one soldier of the Azerbaijani army was killed, and another soldier was seriously injured.

It was noted that this deliberate provocation by Armenia, carried out immediately after the meeting in Washington, indicates that Armenia is not interested in advancing the peace agenda.

It was noted that recent events in Armenia, in particular the so-called "trial" of Azerbaijani soldiers, the erection of a monument dedicated to the Nemesis terrorist operation, demonstrate the growing tendencies of revashism that threaten peace and security in the region.

The statement also said that Azerbaijan, which is the initiator of the normalization process and is currently carrying out large-scale restoration work in the territories liberated from occupation, is not interested in tension and has taken all necessary measures to prevent provocation.

It was emphasized that such provocations by Armenia should be condemned by the international community, and the importance of intensifying international efforts to encourage this country to adhere to the peace agenda was stressed.