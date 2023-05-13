Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive letters on occasion of 100th birth anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

13 May 2023
President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive letters on occasion of 100th birth anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. President and CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Boaz Levy has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

A letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was also addressed by Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Archbishop of Mtskheta-Tbilisi and Metropolitan of Pitsunda, Sukhumi and Abkhazia Ilia II.

