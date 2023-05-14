EU gives Armenia ultimatum: detained soldiers must be released

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 14. I stressed the need to safeguard the mutual understanding that soldiers who have simply got lost and crossed to the other side would continue to be released through a speedy procedure, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, told journalists, Trend reports.

"On humanitarian issues, there has been an understanding that further detainees would be released in the coming weeks. I also stressed the need to safeguard the mutual understanding that soldiers who have simply got lost and crossed to the other side would continue to be released through a speedy procedure. We also discussed the importance of stepping up work on addressing the fate of missing persons and on demining," he said.

The military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan - Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.

On May 8, the so-called "court" in Armenia has passed a verdict against Agshin Babirov, one of the two Azerbaijani servicemen captured by the Armenian Armed Forces. Thus, Babirov was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison. An "investigation" against the second Azerbaijani serviceman Huseyn Akhundov is underway.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.