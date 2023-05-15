Deputy Chairman of House of Representatives of Belarus to take part in special session of Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus Valery Mitskevich will take part in a special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Baku on May 16, the press service of the House of Representatives told BelTA, Trend reports.

Valery Mitskevich is expected to make a welcoming speech at a special session of the Azerbaijani parliament, as well as meet with Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova.