Azerbaijani ministry of defense holds meeting (UPDATE)

Added details (first version published at 16:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. An official meeting was held under the leadership of Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov on May 15, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

According to the ministry, the meeting was attended by deputy ministers, commanders of the military branches, chiefs of the main departments, as well as by heads of departments of the ministry, and commanders of military units.

The Minister of Defense brought to the attention of the participants of the meeting the tasks set by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani army.

The operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in the economic region of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh was analyzed. Touching upon the recent gunfights in Kalbajar [a city and the capital of the Kalbajar District of Azerbaijan] direction, the Defense Minister noted that a worthy response was given to the enemy, the expansion of provocations of the Armenian armed forces was decisively stopped, significant damage was inflicted on them. The Minister instructed the relevant officials to continue taking decisive response measures to possible armed incidents.

Issues of combat training and comprehensive provision of troops in winter were discussed at the meeting. Moreover, a number of upcoming tasks were brought to the attention of the commanders of all types of troops.

Colonel-General Hasanov pointed out the importance of clarifying the operational plans of military units of the Ground Forces, Air Forces, Rocket and Artillery Troops, Special Forces, and other military units, as well as further improving the quality of intensive exercises and training of troops conducted in cooperation.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense instructed to pay special attention to the enhanced training of all types of combat support units.