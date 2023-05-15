Heydar Aliyev devoted his life to serving welfare of Azerbaijani people - Sahiba Gafarova (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova arrived in the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Federation on May 15 to Moscow to participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

Head of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko met Sahiba Gafarova in front of the FC building, after which the Azerbaijani delegation proceeded to attend the launch of an exhibition celebrating the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and organised with the support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Aide to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, MPs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu, the TASS Agency officials, the FC members and others were also present at the event.

In her opening speech, Chair of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko talked of the life and political path of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the creator of modern Azerbaijan – the life and the path covered by the photos exhibited at the event.

Chair Gafarova expressed gratitude for the excellent organisation of the exhibition, in turn, before pointing out that a large part of Azerbaijan’s modern history is associated with the founder of national statehood and prominent political figure Heydar Aliyev – a genius who inscribed his name in the history of Azerbaijan forevermore and who had devoted his whole life to serving the Azerbaijani people.

“Heydar Aliyev's leadership qualities, far-sighted policy and unbending will were vividly demonstrated both in Soviet times and at the most fateful moments of Azerbaijan as an independent state. The administrative vectors changed dramatically in all the areas with Heydar Aliyev’s assumption of power in Azerbaijan in 1969. Then, successful implementation of comprehensive development programmes made Azerbaijan join the rank of the most advanced Soviet republics,“ she said.

During his tenure as First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers and Member of the Politburo, Heydar Aliyev played an essential part in the implementation of several infrastructure projects across the USSR, most remarkably, the construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline, she added.

Gafarova also referred to Heydar Aliyev's outstanding services in expanding and solidifying the international relations of the former USSR.

“Azerbaijan was in dire need of Heydar Aliyev's vast experience and unique abilities even after regaining independence, so the Great Leader assumed the historic mission of rescuing the country from crisis, instability in all walks of life, the threat of disintegration and an economic, social, political recession. The modern Azerbaijani statehood, the opus magnum of the National Leader, is now developing dynamically under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The invaluable role played by Heydar Aliyev in developing and strengthening comprehensive relations with Russia, the relations based on equitable co-operation, respect for each other's interests and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, was also emphasised duly. The strategic collaboration that had been the redline in our inter-state relations resting on the foreign policy course of the National Leader has by now evolved into alliance and allied co-operation relying on shared respect, mutual trust and sensitivity towards each other's interests. At present, the historical traditions of friendship and good-neighbourliness of our states as well as their political dialogue and humanitarian interaction are dynamically developing thanks to the endeavours of President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin.

We are a happy nation that has been able to fulfil all the political tenets of Heydar Aliyev, having done so under the leadership of our President Ilham Aliyev. The most notable of those was liberating Karabakh from Armenian occupation and with making our territorial integrity whole again and restoring our sovereignty,” Gafarova said.

She also pointed out the efforts of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s part in the signing of the Trilateral Statement ending the war in the presence of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in 2020.

“Great Leader Heydar Aliyev always believed that the people of Azerbaijan would restore historic justice for their country and would bring peace and prosperity to all those living in the South Caucasus. After all, cessation of armed conflicts and their outright exclusion from the system of inter-state relations are in the interests of all the peoples. Heydar Aliyev’s historic forecast telling us that we were going to return to our lands, to Shusha, Lachin, Kalbajar and Jabrayil, has proven correct. The liberated territories are undergoing rapid reconstruction; powerful infrastructural projects are afoot to ensure their early return to peaceful life,” she added.

Concluding her speech, Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament said that, glancing back over the recent history, we can see today how many grand deeds Heydar Aliyev had accomplished for the benefit of the country and for each Azerbaijani. The thankful nation will always cherish the memory of its great son and his memory lives in the public heart.

Gafarova thanked Chair of the RF Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The artistic part of the event had children perform excerpts from Heydar Aliyev's favourite verses in Azerbaijani and Russian.

The event was followed by a meeting of the Speakers of the Milli Majlis and the RF Federation Council at which Gafarova expressed deep gratitude for the care of the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Also, the two speakers shared views on the current state and growth prospects of the Russian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary relations and exchanged thoughts on other matters of interest.