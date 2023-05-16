Azerbaijani parliament launches special session dedicated to 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (UPDATE)

First version published at 11:18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. A special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev has begun, Trend reports.

Welcoming the participants, the Chairman of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova declared the meeting open.

Gafarova said that 228 foreign delegates are taking part in the meeting, including the chairmen of parliaments from 12 countries, deputy chairmen of parliaments from 15 countries, and representatives of 4 international organizations.

Before the meeting, its participants visited the grave of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.