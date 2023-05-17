Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets Chairman of National Assembly of Serbia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia Vladimir Orlic, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in a special meeting of the Milli Majlis dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via the parliament's statement.

At the meeting, it was noted that strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia is successfully developing, the successful results of the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Serbia in November last year, as well as the visit of the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic to Azerbaijan in December last year were noted.

It was also emphasized that Azerbaijan and Serbia mutually support each other in such fundamental issues as the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries, including in international organizations. It was emphasized that there are good opportunities for further development of ties between the legislative bodies of our countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.