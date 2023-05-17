Heydar Aliyev is unforgettable personality in Azerbaijan’s history - Ukrainian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Heydar Aliyev is an unforgettable personality in the history of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk said at a special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

She noted that Heydar Aliyev brought Azerbaijan out of a difficult situation, and laid the foundations for its future development.

"Heydar Aliyev was a friend of Ukraine, he was awarded the highest prize of Ukraine. The memory of Heydar Aliyev is highly honored in Ukraine," she added.

Milli Majlis (Parliament) holds a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The meeting is attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of 4 international organizations.