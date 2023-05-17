Heydar Aliyev played exceptional role in development of independent Azerbaijan - Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Professional qualities of Heydar Aliyev played an exceptional role in the development of independent Azerbaijan, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Andrey Yatskin said at a special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

He noted that Heydar Aliyev’s coming to the leadership of Azerbaijan was a turning point in the country’s history.

"Heydar Aliyev always attached great importance to the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan," Yatskin said.

Milli Majlis (Parliament) holds a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The meeting is attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of 4 international organizations.