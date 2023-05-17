Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan during difficult situation - Turkish MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. When Azerbaijan only restored its independence, the country was in a difficult situation, Secretary of the Bureau of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, MP Bayram Ozcelik said, speaking at a special meeting of the Parliament, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"If not for Heydar Aliyev, it would have been more difficult for Azerbaijan and other countries of the region. Heydar Aliyev is a great personality for Türkiye too, he always attached great importance to the development of brotherhood with Türkiye. Heydar Aliyev's words "one nation, two states" are a reflection of our brotherhood. The people and state of Türkiye will always be close to Azerbaijan," Ozcelik said.

The Azerbaijani Parliament has held a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary since the birth of Heydar Aliyev.

The meeting was attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of national parliaments, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, representatives of 4 international organizations.