BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Buric within the framework of the IV Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

In addition, the Minister met with the Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrin Jakobsdóttir.