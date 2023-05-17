Baku hosts conference dedicated to role of Non-Aligned Movement in age of global challenges (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The international "Strengthening Africa and Promoting Multilateralism in the Age of Global Challenges: the Role of the Non-Aligned Movement" conference is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference is held with the joint organization of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The conference is dedicated to Africa Day, which is celebrated annually on May 25. The purpose of the conference is to bring together politicians and experts from African countries and Non-Aligned Movement member countries to discuss strategies for strengthening Africa and promoting multilateralism in global geopolitical conditions.

The event is attended by representatives of think tanks and foreign ministries from the Non-Aligned Movement member countries, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Government of Azerbaijan, as well as local experts.