Azerbaijan values contribution of int'l community to process of normalizing relations with Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan appreciates the contribution of the international community to the process of normalizing relations with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on May 17 at the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe (Iceland), Trend reports.

The minister said that despite a series of negotiations in recent months, progress still falls short of Azerbaijan's expectations.

In the context of the contribution of the international community to the process of normalizing relations, Bayramov appreciates the efforts made within the framework of the Council of Europe to strengthen the trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Will be updated