Azerbaijani MoD denies false information of Armenian side (UPDATE)

First version published at 18:29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The information spread by Armenia about the alleged shelling by units of the Azerbaijani army of the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces located in the direction of the Zod village in Basarkechar district on May 17 is false, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has been suffering from Armenian troops' ceasefire violations in the last several days.

On May 12 the Armenian armed forces units in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region using mortars, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions.

On May 14, the Armenian armed forces, in the Yenikend direction of the Basarkechar region using 60 mm mortars subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region.

The increase of Armenia's provocations in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar direction has been prevented, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said recently.