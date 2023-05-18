Armenian Armed Forces used combat UAVs - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Armenian Armed Forces have used combat UAVs on several positions of the Azerbaijan Army, deployed in the direction of the Kalbajar district’s Yellija settlement at 07:15 (GMT +4), Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, during the inspection of the territory, the remains of self-made shells dropped by Armenian Armed Forces using UAVs, made in a handicraft way, were found.

“The divisions of the Azerbaijan Army did not suffer losses, retaliatory measures are being taken. All responsibility for the tension in the region lies with the leadership of Armenia," the ministry added.

Previously, on May 14, the Armenian Armed Forces, in the Yenikend direction of the Basarkechar region using 60 mm mortars subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar district.