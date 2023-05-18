Some issues should be clarified - Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s Office on US State Dept. report (UPDATE)

Added details (first version published at 17:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Some issues should be clarified, as the information in the regular annual report of the US State Department is biased and doesn’t reflect reality, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s Office told Trend.

"Statements, proposals, and complaints of detained or arrested persons sent to the Ombudsman are sent in a timely manner and without any censorship, in full compliance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Ombudsman always keeps this issue in the spotlight," said the statement.

"Appeals of all persons to the Ombudsman are considered without any differences, answers to each appeal are given. Moreover, the Ombudsman's call center "916" functions as a successful and effective mechanism for the immediate and effective examination of complaints both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic," said the statement.

Moreover, the appeals of detainees to their lawyers and their family members are free of charge and available around the clock. Scheduled and unscheduled inspections are carried out by the Ombudsman and members of the National Preventive Group in almost 250 institutions, meetings with detainees are held without prior notice.

"Visits are carried out on the basis of the Ombudsman's flexible response to requests from the detainees themselves, their defenders or family members, as well as information in the media and social networks. The persons against whom the relevant court decisions were made and about whom information was disseminated in the media were also repeatedly accepted by the Ombudsman and members of his National Preventive Group. Their appeals were raised in the relevant bodies and found a solution. These persons expressed gratitude to the Ombudsman for the assistance provided and concern for their rights," said the statement.

“The comments contained in the report of the US Department of State on the activities of the Ombudsman are unfounded and do not serve to solve any problems," the statement said.