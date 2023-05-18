Azerbaijani MoD refutes disinformation of Armenian side (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The information about the alleged mortar shelling of units of the Armenian Armed Forces by units of the Azerbaijani Army, spread by the Armenian side, is false, Trend reports via the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"We categorically deny this information," the ministry said.

Armenian armed forces have been heavily shelling Azerbaijani positions in May.

For example, on May 14, the Armenian Armed Forces, in the Yenikend direction of the Basarkechar region using 60 mm mortars subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar district.

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov recently said that the increase of Armenia's provocations in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar direction has been prevented.