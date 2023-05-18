Azerbaijan, EU multilateral relations developing rapidly - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the EU are developing rapidly, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said during the event dedicated to Europe Day in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that European companies and the EU actively support Azerbaijan in restoration of Karabakh.

According to Babayev, there are great prospects for the development of relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan in the fields of science, education, medicine, natural resources and other spheres.

"Azerbaijan ensures the energy security of Europe within the framework of the energy memorandum signed last summer. The Southern Gas Corridor plays an important role in the field of supply diversification. Moreover, the memorandum on the construction of infrastructure on the bottom of the Black Sea for the transportation of green energy is very important," he said.

The minister also noted that the EU is one of the largest partners of Azerbaijan in foreign trade operations.

"We also successfully cooperate in the field of combating climate change and protecting the environment. Azerbaijan has committed itself in this direction. We aim to bring carbon monoxide emissions to zero and use clean energy in Karabakh by 2050," he said.