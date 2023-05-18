11 more Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. 11 citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who were kept in camps located in Syria, were repatriated to their homeland, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Among the repatriates are 8 children and 3 women.

"As a result of gradual and coordinated measures taken by the Government of Azerbaijan, the location, identity and citizenship of repatriates were established, and then measures were taken to ensure their transfer to the territory of the Republic of Türkiye. Representatives of the relevant state institutions responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria and sent to the Republic of Türkiye conducted an initial medical and psychological examination of the repatriates.

Then, as a result of the relevant coordination work carried out by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye, Azerbaijani citizens were provided with certificates of return to Azerbaijan and air tickets.

The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to take the necessary measures for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens who became victims of an armed conflict on the territory of foreign states," the ministry said.