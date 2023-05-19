Armenia’s only way out is to make peace with Azerbaijan and Türkiye - Turkish General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The only way out for Armenia is to make peace with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Former military attache of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, General Yucel Karauz told Trend.

"Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan should take real steps in this direction, and not just make statements about peace. But he lacks the determination to take a step toward peace. He is not capable of governing the country,” he said.

“There are elements of the Armenian people that are connected to external forces and that receive help from them. They create unrest among the people. If Pashinyan recognizes that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, he must withdraw the Armenian illegal armed formations from there, and stop laying mines there. Azerbaijan's patience has limits," he added.

Karauz also noted that before the start of each meeting on the peace agreement, Armenia, trying to gain time and change the agenda, commits military provocations.

"Abandoning the peace agenda will not help, and Armenia should know this very well," he added.