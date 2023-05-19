Russian FM announces main condition for achieving peace in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The main topic of today's meeting is the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow, Trend reports.

He noted the importance of the trilateral statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders [following the 2020 Second Karabakh War], adding that these statements should play a decisive role in resolving all issues.

"This concerns a peace treaty, the opening of communications, as well as the delimitation and demarcation of borders [between Azerbaijan and Armenia]. Progress in all directions is the main condition for achieving peace in the South Caucasus," Lavrov said.

According to him, Moscow is ready to contribute to the full establishment of peace and stability in the region.

