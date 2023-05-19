Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs agree to continue negotiations - MFA (UPDATE)

First version published at 19:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Talks were held in Moscow between Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov and Mirzoyan stated their positions on the implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

The parties continued working on the draft agreement "On the establishment of peace and interstate relations" and had a constructive exchange of views on topics on which they still have disagreements.

Moreover, the ministers expressed gratitude to the Russian side for organizing negotiations between the two countries and agreed to continue negotiations.

They also held separate meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.