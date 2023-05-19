Emin Amrullaev discusses cooperation in field of education and science with Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. On May 19, within the framework of his visit to Georgia, the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Emin Amrullaev, held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the country, Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports citing the twit of minister.

"The meeting was also attended by Georgian Minister of Education and Science Giorgi Amilakhvari, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev.

During the meeting, a high assessment was given to the activities of schools teaching in the Georgian language in Azerbaijan and in the Azerbaijani language in Georgia, as well as the prospects for cooperation in the fields of general, higher education and science," he wrote.